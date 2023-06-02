A-League Grand Final: What You Should Know About the A-League Grand Final as Melbourne City Battles Central Coast Mariners

Everything You Need to Know About the A-League Grand Final

The A-League Grand Final is set to take place this weekend, with Melbourne City FC going up against the Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. This is the first time in the competition’s history that the final will be held at a neutral venue, after a deal was struck with the NSW Government last year for a reported $10 million.

Despite some football supporters not being happy with the arrangement, the lead up to the semi-finals has seen high-quality games and plenty of goals. Melbourne City won their third successive Premiers Plate, but the Mariners kept up the pressure, making for an exciting final.

When is it?

The A-League Grand Final will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 7.45 pm.

Where is it being played?

The final will be held at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney’s west.

How can I watch or listen?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 10 in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, 10 Bold in Perth, and live on Paramount+. You can also purchase tickets to see the game live.

Who is refereeing?

The referee for the final will be Chris Beath, who will also retire at fulltime.

The Teams

Melbourne City

Melbourne City have an embarrassment of attacking riches to call on, including golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren, Socceroos winger Mat Leckie, and young gun Marco Tilio. They have been the yardstick all season and will be hard to beat.

Central Coast Mariners

The Central Coast Mariners have been the surprise package of the competition, thriving as underdogs. Max Balard and Josh Nisbet set the tone in midfield, with strikers Jason Cummings and Marco Túlio providing the finesse up front. Coach Nick Montgomery will look to cap off a wonderful season with another high profile scalp on the big stage.

Fearless Prediction

Our prediction for the final is a 2-1 win for the Central Coast Mariners, with Jason Cummings scoring the winning goal.

The A-League Grand Final promises to be an exciting match, with two of the most consistent teams in the competition going head to head. Whether you’re watching from the stands or from home, make sure you don’t miss the action.

A-League Grand Final Melbourne City Central Coast Mariners Football in Australia Australian professional sports

News Source : Andrew Prentice

Source Link :A-League Grand Final: Everything you need to know as Melbourne City take on Central Coast Mariners/