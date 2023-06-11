“A Morning Meal in Galilee: Reflections on John 21” (Sermon, June 11th, 2023)







John 21 – A Galilean Breakfast

John 21 – A Galilean Breakfast

After Jesus' resurrection, He appeared once again to His disciples by the Sea of Galilee. Simon Peter, Thomas, Nathanael, James, John, and two other disciples were together. Peter announced that he was going fishing, and the others decided to join him. They fished all night but caught nothing. In the morning, Jesus stood on the shore, but the disciples did not recognize Him. Jesus called out to them, asking if they caught any fish. When they replied that they had not, Jesus instructed them to cast their net on the right side of the boat. They did as He said and caught so many fish that they struggled to haul the net in. John recognized Jesus and told Peter. Peter jumped into the water and swam to shore to be with Jesus. The other disciples followed in the boat, dragging the net full of fish behind them. When they reached the shore, Jesus had breakfast ready for them. He had bread and fish cooking on a fire. Jesus invited them to eat and served them Himself. After breakfast, Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved Him. Peter replied yes each time, and Jesus told him to feed His sheep. As the disciples finished their meal, Jesus told them to follow Him. He had more work for them to do. This story shows us that Jesus is always with us, even when we don't recognize Him. He is ready to provide for us and guide us in our lives.





Galilean fishing Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances Peter’s restoration Breakfast on the beach Discipleship and obedience