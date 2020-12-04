A Philadelphia Priest Has Died After Participating In The Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial.
A Philadelphia Priest has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.
“Chuck Callesto on Twitter: “REPORT: A Philadelphia Priest Has Died After Participating In The Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial….”
REPORT: A Philadelphia Priest Has Died After Participating In The Moderna COVID Vaccine Trial….
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.