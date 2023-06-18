A shooting at a parking lot party in suburban Chicago results in 1 dead and 19 injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities reported that a gathering in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, resulted in at least 20 people being shot, with one fatality, early Sunday. TV news footage showed a debris-filled strip mall lot with police tape. Eric Swanson, the deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office, stated that there was no clear motive behind the incident. Numerous victims were transported from the scene, while others walked into area hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were unknown at the time of the report. Witnesses reported hearing shooting, causing a chaotic scene during a supposed Juneteenth celebration.

News Source : Alex McCann

Source Link: 1 killed, 19 wounded in shooting at parking lot party in suburban Chicago