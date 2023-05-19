A Simple Method for Writing Important Obituaries

Obituary writing is an important part of journalism and a way to honor the life of someone who has passed away. It can be a difficult task to write an obituary, especially if you are not familiar with the process. However, with a simple method and some guidance, you can create a touching tribute to the deceased.

1. Gather Information

The first step in writing an obituary is to gather all the necessary information about the deceased. This includes their full name, age, date of birth, date of death, and any significant life events, such as marriage, children, and career. You should also collect information about their hobbies, interests, and accomplishments, as well as any notable contributions to their community or society.

2. Determine the Tone

The tone of an obituary can vary depending on the circumstances of the person’s death and their personality. Some obituaries are celebratory, highlighting the person’s achievements and positive qualities, while others are more somber and reflective. You should consider the wishes of the deceased and their family when deciding on the tone of the obituary.

3. Write the Opening

The opening of an obituary should include the person’s full name, age, and date of death. You can also include any significant life events or accomplishments in the opening, such as “John Smith, a beloved husband, father, and successful businessman, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, at the age of 75.”

4. Include Biographical Information

The bulk of the obituary should include biographical information about the deceased. This can include their early life, education, career, family, and hobbies. You should also highlight any significant contributions they made to their community, society, or profession. For example, “John was a graduate of Harvard University and went on to have a successful career as a CEO of several major corporations. He was a devoted husband and father of three children, and in his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and volunteering at the local food bank.”

5. Mention Survivors and Predeceased

It is important to mention the surviving family members of the deceased, such as spouses, children, siblings, and grandchildren. You should also note if any family members were predeceased. This can help readers understand the person’s family history and provide comfort to the surviving family members. For example, “John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary, his three children, Jane, Robert, and Michael, and his six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Sarah Smith, and his sister, Susan.”

6. Include Service Information

If there will be a funeral or memorial service, you should include the time, date, and location of the service in the obituary. You can also include information about any donations or memorials that the family has requested. For example, “A funeral service for John will be held on May 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.”

7. Close with a Tribute

The closing of the obituary should be a tribute to the deceased. This can be a reflection on their life, an expression of love and gratitude, or a quote or poem that was meaningful to them. For example, “John will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and his legacy of kindness, generosity, and hard work will live on. As John always said, ‘Life is short, so make every moment count.'”

In conclusion, obituary writing is an important and honorable task. By following these simple steps and using the appropriate tone and information, you can create a touching tribute to the life of someone who has passed away.

