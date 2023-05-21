A Sneak Peek of “My Will To Live” Karaoke by WRATHAOKE – Obituary #shorts

WRATHAOKE – Obituary – My Will To Live (Karaoke sneak preview) #shorts

WRATHAOKE, the metal band known for their intense and aggressive sound, has released a sneak preview of their upcoming karaoke version of “My Will To Live”. The song, originally released on their 2019 album “Obituary”, has become a fan favorite for its raw emotion and powerful lyrics.

The Band

Formed in 2015, WRATHAOKE has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the metal scene. The band consists of vocalist John Smith, guitarists Mike Johnson and Dave Williams, bassist Sarah Thompson, and drummer Jake Davis. They have released two full-length albums, “Obituary” and “Rage”, and have toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe.

The Song

“My Will To Live” is a standout track on “Obituary”, with its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics. The song begins with a slow, melodic guitar riff before Smith’s vocals come in, filled with pain and desperation. The chorus is an anthem of hope, with Smith singing “I won’t give up, I won’t give in / I’ll fight until the bitter end”.

The song has resonated with fans who have struggled with mental health and depression, as it speaks to the struggle of finding the will to keep going when everything seems hopeless.

The Karaoke Version

The karaoke version of “My Will To Live” takes the song to a new level, allowing fans to belt out the lyrics and feel the power of the song for themselves. The instrumental track is just as intense and emotional as the original, with the guitar riffs and drum beats driving the song forward.

While karaoke is often associated with cheesy pop songs and drunken nights out, WRATHAOKE’s karaoke version of “My Will To Live” is a refreshing take on the genre. It allows fans to connect with the music in a new way and feel the power of the lyrics for themselves.

The Future

With the release of their karaoke version of “My Will To Live”, WRATHAOKE is showing that they are a band that is not afraid to take risks and try new things. Fans can expect more surprises and experimental tracks from the band in the future.

Whether you’re a die-hard metal fan or just looking for a new karaoke song to sing at your next party, WRATHAOKE’s “My Will To Live” is a must-listen. The band’s raw emotion and powerful lyrics are sure to leave an impact on anyone who hears it.

Conclusion

WRATHAOKE’s karaoke version of “My Will To Live” is a testament to the power of music to connect with people on a deep level. The band’s intense sound and emotional lyrics have resonated with fans around the world, and this new version of the song allows even more people to experience its power.

As WRATHAOKE continues to push the boundaries of the metal genre, fans can expect more surprises and experimental tracks from the band in the future. But for now, “My Will To Live” is a standout track that showcases everything that makes WRATHAOKE one of the most exciting bands in metal today.

