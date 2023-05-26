A woman missing for months found dead in remote Oregon, victim identified as Kristin Smith

Kristin Smith, victim name : Woman found dead in Oregon identified as Kristin Smith, 22, of Gresham

A woman who had been missing for months was discovered dead in a remote area of Oregon, as confirmed by the Portland Police Bureau in a news release on May 25. Kristin Smith, a 22-year-old from Gresham, was reported missing in late December. Human remains found in a wooded area in Portland on February 19 were later identified as Smith. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0433 or 503-823-1081. Smith’s mother, Melissa Smith, expressed her deep sadness and regret on a GoFundMe page, stating that she had fought hard to find her daughter but did not succeed in time.

