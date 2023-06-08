A2B530 CAR T-cell therapy : A2B530: Investigational CAR T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors that Express CEA and Have Lost HLA-A*02 Expression

Researchers have initiated the BASECAMP-1 trial (NCT04981119) to identify patients with advanced solid tumors who are suitable candidates for the phase 1/2 EVEREST trial (NCT05736731), evaluating the agent A2B530, with the hope of replicating the impressive findings with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies observed in patients with hematologic malignancies. Though there are currently no FDA-approved CAR T-cell agents for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies, multiple phase 1 clinical trials are in progress evaluating the safety and efficacy of CAR T-cell agents. The lack of specificity of the agents to affect the target antigen is one obstacle to the development of CAR T-cell agents for patients with solid tumors, outside of the complexity of the tumor microenvironment. To address these hurdles in solid tumors, A2B530 was designed using the novel, logic-gated T-cell therapy platform Tmod. A2B530 is therefore classified as a Tmod CAR T-cell therapy that targets tumors that express CEA and are also without HLA-A02. EVEREST-1 is aiming to enroll approximately 160 adult patients with recurrent unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic solid tumors that express CEA and do not express HLA-A02. The coprimary end points of the phase 1 portion of the study are the rate of adverse events and dose-limiting toxicities as well as determining the recommended phase 2 dose.

