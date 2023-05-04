A5 route deaths : Blaney Urges Action on Dangerous A5 Route to Prevent Further Loss of Life

Title: Upgrading the A5 Road in Tyrone: A Call to Action

Introduction:

The A5 road in Tyrone has been a topic of concern for many years, with numerous accidents and fatalities occurring on this outdated and treacherous route. Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney is now calling on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to upgrade the A5 road in Tyrone following a series of further tragedies. In this article, we will discuss the background of the A5 road, the need for its upgrade, and the steps that need to be taken to prevent more accidents and deaths.

Background:

The A5 road is a major route that connects Dublin to Derry and Donegal, servicing over 250,000 people. The need for its upgrade was first announced as part of the peace negotiations between Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Prime Minister Tony Blair to develop a new multi-million pound A5 dual carriageway. Senator Blaney has been fighting for this road upgrade since the year 2000.

However, despite the initial announcement, the project has been stalled for several years due to failed political efforts. Stormont has failed to deliver on this project, and the continued stop-start cycle of the assembly has resulted in this project jumping from one hearing to the next. As a result, the A5 road remains outdated and dangerous, with many treacherous black spots.

The Need for Upgrade:

The A5 road is one of the most dangerous roads in Northern Ireland, with a total of 47 people losing their lives since the initial announcement to have the route upgraded. Last weekend, three more lives were lost on this road, making it the third trio in 16 months. The A5 road has been responsible for numerous accidents, injuries, and deaths, and it is imperative that action is taken to prevent further tragedies.

The outdated and dangerous state of the A5 road is also holding back the development of the whole Northwest region. The road acts as the main artery from Dublin to Derry and Donegal, and with many treacherous black spots, it is hindering the growth and development of the region. The need for an upgrade is not just a matter of safety, but also of economic development.

Call to Action:

Senator Blaney is imploring the UK government to act and grant planning permission for the A5 project and to give clearance to commence construction immediately. The failed political efforts must be acknowledged, and action must be taken to prevent any more deaths, pain, and suffering of families and communities.

Conclusion:

The A5 road in Tyrone is in urgent need of an upgrade to prevent further accidents and fatalities. The outdated and dangerous state of the road is not just a matter of safety but also of economic development for the entire Northwest region. It is imperative that the UK government takes action and grants planning permission for the A5 project and commences construction immediately, as failure to do so will result in more deaths and will continue to hold back the development of the region. As Senator Blaney states, “we cannot afford any more deaths on this route or any more pain and suffering of families and communities.”

