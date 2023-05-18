AABB1 Obituary Performance at The UC Theatre in Full HD 4k [LIVE]

AABB1Obituary Rocked The UC Theatre in Their Latest Live Performance

On the night of June 16th, 2021, metalheads gathered at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, to witness the brutal sounds of death metal legends, Obituary. The band, known for their signature blend of aggressive riffs and guttural vocals, performed a setlist of classic hits and newer tracks, leaving fans in awe of their raw energy and intensity.

The show kicked off with a bang, as the band members took the stage and launched into the opening notes of “Redneck Stomp,” a fan-favorite from their 1997 album, “Back from the Dead.” The crowd instantly erupted into a frenzy of headbanging and moshing, feeding off the band’s high-octane energy.

As the setlist progressed, Obituary continued to deliver their signature blend of heavy, groovy riffs and relentless drumming. Songs like “Chopped in Half,” “Slowly We Rot,” and “Internal Bleeding” had the crowd singing along to every lyric, while newer tracks like “Brave” and “Sentence Day” showcased the band’s evolution over the years.

One of the highlights of the night was the band’s performance of “Ten Thousand Ways to Die,” a track from their 2017 self-titled album. The song features a catchy chorus and a driving rhythm section, which had the crowd pumping their fists in the air and singing along at the top of their lungs.

Throughout the show, the band members maintained a high level of energy and engagement with the audience. Lead vocalist John Tardy’s guttural growls and intense stage presence commanded the attention of everyone in the room, while guitarist Trevor Peres and bassist Terry Butler delivered crushing riffs and thunderous basslines.

The show also featured impressive lighting and stage effects, adding to the overall atmosphere of the performance. The stage was adorned with an array of skull and bone decorations, while strobe lights and fog machines enhanced the band’s ominous presence.

As the night drew to a close, Obituary closed out their set with “Slowly We Rot,” a classic track from their debut album of the same name. The song’s slow, groovy intro had the crowd swaying in unison, before launching into a flurry of headbanging as the band tore through the song’s crushing riffs and pounding drums.

Overall, Obituary’s performance at The UC Theatre was a testament to their status as one of the most influential and respected bands in the death metal genre. Their raw energy, punishing riffs, and intense stage presence had the crowd in a frenzy from start to finish, leaving fans eager for their next live performance.

If you’re a fan of heavy, aggressive music, you won’t want to miss Obituary in concert. Check out their upcoming tour dates and catch them live in a city near you!

