Aam ki chatni recipe: Recipe for Delicious Sweet and Sour Mango Chutney

Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni Recipe

Summer is the season of mangoes, and what better way to enjoy this fruit than by making a tangy and sweet chutney out of it. Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is a popular Indian condiment that is easy to make and adds a burst of flavor to any meal.

Ingredients

2 raw mangoes, peeled and grated

1 cup jaggery or brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp dry ginger powder

1/2 cup water

Instructions

Peel and grate the raw mangoes. Make sure to remove the seed and discard it. In a pan, add the grated mangoes and water. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes or until the mangoes are soft. Add jaggery or brown sugar to the mangoes and cook for another 5 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved completely. Now, add salt, red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and dry ginger powder to the pan. Mix well. Cook the mixture for another 10 minutes or until it thickens. Stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Once the chutney has thickened, turn off the heat and let it cool down. Transfer the chutney to a clean, dry container and store it in the refrigerator. Your Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is ready to be served with your favorite snacks or as a condiment with your meals.

Variations

You can customize the recipe according to your taste preferences. Here are some variations:

If you prefer a more tangy chutney, add more grated mangoes to the mixture.

If you like a spicier chutney, increase the amount of red chili powder or add some chopped green chilies to the mixture.

You can also add some raisins or chopped dates to the chutney for a sweeter flavor.

Uses

Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni can be used in various ways:

As a dip for your favorite snacks like samosas, pakoras, or chips

As a condiment for your meals like rice, dal, or curry

As a spread for your sandwiches or wraps

Conclusion

Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is a versatile and flavorful condiment that is easy to make at home. It is a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors that can elevate any dish. Try this recipe and enjoy the taste of summer in every bite.

