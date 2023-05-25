Aam ki chatni recipe: Recipe for Delicious Sweet and Sour Mango Chutney

Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni Recipe
Summer is the season of mangoes, and what better way to enjoy this fruit than by making a tangy and sweet chutney out of it. Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is a popular Indian condiment that is easy to make and adds a burst of flavor to any meal.
Ingredients
- 2 raw mangoes, peeled and grated
- 1 cup jaggery or brown sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- 1 tsp black salt
- 1 tsp dry ginger powder
- 1/2 cup water
Instructions
- Peel and grate the raw mangoes. Make sure to remove the seed and discard it.
- In a pan, add the grated mangoes and water. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes or until the mangoes are soft.
- Add jaggery or brown sugar to the mangoes and cook for another 5 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved completely.
- Now, add salt, red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and dry ginger powder to the pan. Mix well.
- Cook the mixture for another 10 minutes or until it thickens. Stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
- Once the chutney has thickened, turn off the heat and let it cool down.
- Transfer the chutney to a clean, dry container and store it in the refrigerator.
- Your Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is ready to be served with your favorite snacks or as a condiment with your meals.
Variations
You can customize the recipe according to your taste preferences. Here are some variations:
- If you prefer a more tangy chutney, add more grated mangoes to the mixture.
- If you like a spicier chutney, increase the amount of red chili powder or add some chopped green chilies to the mixture.
- You can also add some raisins or chopped dates to the chutney for a sweeter flavor.
Uses
Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni can be used in various ways:
- As a dip for your favorite snacks like samosas, pakoras, or chips
- As a condiment for your meals like rice, dal, or curry
- As a spread for your sandwiches or wraps
Conclusion
Kacche Aam ki | Khatti Meethi Chatni is a versatile and flavorful condiment that is easy to make at home. It is a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors that can elevate any dish. Try this recipe and enjoy the taste of summer in every bite.
