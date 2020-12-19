Aaron Carmichael Death -Obituary – Dead : Aaron Carmichael has Died .
Aaron Carmichael has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Mike Sheridan 21 hrs · Prayers to the family of Aaron Carmichael in his passing last night…. Sad news….
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Alice Galloway Jackson wrote
Thoughts and prayers
Sheri Y Bush
So sad!!! I took them all to the beach one time! Sweet young man! So handsome! Prayers to his family!!!
Jeannemarie Roulier Cook
Praying for the family
Laurie Jones Ross
Very sad news….
LaRhonda Lightsey
For his family and friends
No photo description available.
Bo Creamer
Praying for his family during this time of sorrow.
Caron Boyer Sharp
Jeannie Watson
Praying
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.