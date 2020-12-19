Aaron Carmichael Death -Obituary – Dead : Aaron Carmichael has Died .

Aaron Carmichael has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Mike Sheridan 21 hrs · Prayers to the family of Aaron Carmichael in his passing last night…. Sad news….

Tributes

Alice Galloway Jackson wrote

Thoughts and prayers

Sheri Y Bush

So sad!!! I took them all to the beach one time! Sweet young man! So handsome! Prayers to his family!!!

Jeannemarie Roulier Cook

Praying for the family

Laurie Jones Ross

Very sad news….

LaRhonda Lightsey

For his family and friends

Bo Creamer

Praying for his family during this time of sorrow.

Caron Boyer Sharp

Jeannie Watson

Praying