Aaron Krause Net Worth: Celebrity Net Worth of Aaron Krause

What is Aaron Krause’s Net Worth?

Aaron Krause, an inventor and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $100 million, primarily due to his cleaning product company, Scrub Daddy. The company gained widespread recognition after an episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank” in 2012, where Lori Greiner made a 20% equity stake deal with Krause. Scrub Daddy became a multimillion-dollar business, with its products sold in retail stores across the country.

Early Life and Education

Aaron Krause was born on February 1, 1969, in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, to two doctor parents. He attended Syracuse University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1992.

Scrub Daddy Origins

Before founding Scrub Daddy, Krause ran an international buffing pad and car detailing company that he founded after graduating from Syracuse. His business left him with dirty hands, and he found cleaning them using abrasive lotion GOJO to be a constant nuisance. In 2007, Krause invented and patented a highly engineered polymer foam hand scrubber that was grooved on one side and had two holes punched out of the center. Initially, the product was met with resistance from those who felt it was inessential and overly expensive. Krause ultimately put the project on hold and relegated the scrubbers to his garage. In the meantime, his buffing pad company was acquired by 3M, a multinational conglomerate.

In 2011, Krause picked up his old discarded foam scrubbers from his garage and used them to clean his lawn furniture and dishes. With everything ending up incredibly squeaky clean and unscratched, he realized he had a lucrative product on his hands. Krause eventually added a smiling mouth to the scrubbers, creating an opportunity for another patent. He went on to launch a grassroots marketing campaign for the product that resulted in a published article in the Philadelphia Inquirer. This, in turn, drew the attention of an independent broker who booked the product on QVC. In 2012, Scrub Daddy was officially established; it was subsequently featured on four more on-air QVC shows.

Shark Tank

Although Scrub Daddy had sold some products, it had trouble early on getting into major retail stores. Krause decided that the key was to go on the business reality television show “Shark Tank” and team up with one of the show’s investors. He ultimately made it onto the show and was featured in the seventh episode of season four in 2012. Lori Greiner, an inventor, favored Krause’s pitch and made a 20% equity stake deal for $200,000. The deal went through, and by the very next day, the pair sold out 42,000 Scrub Daddy sponges in under seven minutes on QVC. Greiner went on to help the product get sold in various retail stores, including Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and Meijer.

By early 2017, Scrub Daddy’s total revenue surpassed $100 million, the highest for any business pitched on “Shark Tank.” Five years later, in an episode of the 14th season of the show, it was revealed that Scrub Daddy had sold over $670 million in retail sales since it launched.

Scrub Daddy Products

Since the creation of the original Scrub Daddy sponge, the company has made a variety of other products, with more than 20 in total. Among the other products are scouring pads, erasers, cream cleansers, soap dispensers, sink organizers, and dual-sided sponges. Scrub Daddy also offers a range of sponge colors and shapes, including seasonal shapes such as snowflakes and pumpkins.

Personal Life

Aaron Krause is married to Stephanie, and they have twin children named Bryce and Sophie.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated, they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.

Aaron Krause earnings Aaron Krause income Aaron Krause salary Aaron Krause assets Aaron Krause wealth

News Source : Celebrity Net Worth

Source Link :Aaron Krause Net Worth | Celebrity Net Worth/