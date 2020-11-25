Aaron Melzer Death -Dead-Obituaries : Ex vocalist of Secrets has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Aaron Melzer Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ex vocalist of Secrets has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Aaron Melzer, the ex vocalist of Secrets, according to a statement posted online on November 24.  2020.
The bank announced his death in a posted shared on social media.

Aaron Melzer Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

lil piss baby @withrootsabove wrote 
I bought a copy of Fragile Figures from Richard and Aaron at Warped one year, and it was basically my first experience meeting a band and they were so unbelievably kind and grateful. RIP Aaron Melzer. Gone too soon.

trinity @slimeontherocks wrote 
‘Fragile Figures’ will forever be one of my favorite albums. Thank you for inspiring me to become the vocalist that i am today. I’m forever thankful to have had the opportunity to meet you. Rest easy Aaron Melzer.

OneTonUpton wrote
Saddened to hear about the passing of ex lead singer of @SECRETSofficial, Aaron Melzer. I’ve only ever been able to take a picture of one front man, and it was him. Fragile Figures is still a banger and I recommend it to anyone who likes a little bit of heavy music.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.