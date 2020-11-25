Aaron Melzer Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ex vocalist of Secrets has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
— (@SECRETSofficial) November 25, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Aaron Melzer will be greatly missed. I still cherish the time he thanked me for singing along after a show and flustered by him, I said “I probably sounded like a deaf horse” and he just laughed and shook his head. Plus the hilarious Twitter reply. RIP to a legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RnPuyBl2yd
— Kristen (@sloppybitch24) November 25, 2020
Members of the scene we’ve lost in 2020:
Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones
Ex-Volumes guitarist Diego Farias
Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale
Ex-He Is Legend guitarist Mckenzie Bell
The Agony Scene bassist Jay White
Ex-Secrets screamer Aaron Melzer
— Note To Scene (@NoteToScene) November 25, 2020
lil piss baby @withrootsabove wrote
I bought a copy of Fragile Figures from Richard and Aaron at Warped one year, and it was basically my first experience meeting a band and they were so unbelievably kind and grateful. RIP Aaron Melzer. Gone too soon.
Aaron Melzer passed away and i am heartbroken, i’ve met him so many times and he was always a complete angel, rest in peace man ☮️ pic.twitter.com/wK4TvUWtmM
— sad eyes (@dietxmtnxdew) November 25, 2020
trinity @slimeontherocks wrote
‘Fragile Figures’ will forever be one of my favorite albums. Thank you for inspiring me to become the vocalist that i am today. I’m forever thankful to have had the opportunity to meet you. Rest easy Aaron Melzer.
OneTonUpton wrote
Saddened to hear about the passing of ex lead singer of @SECRETSofficial, Aaron Melzer. I’ve only ever been able to take a picture of one front man, and it was him. Fragile Figures is still a banger and I recommend it to anyone who likes a little bit of heavy music.
On Warped ‘15, @thiswildlife was sharing a bus with @SECRETSofficial. I had the pleasure of getting to know all the Secrets dudes. What a great group of guys, and Aaron Melzer was no exception. He was a bright shining light.
The world’s luster is a bit dimmer today. RIP KING.
— BIGG SLEEPY (@WillsBeard) November 25, 2020
RIP Melzer mate, big legend in my life and I won’t ever forget your words of encouragement and praise from way back in 2014.
Aaron Forever. https://t.co/YmqlEEpdOd
— Will (@BlessuhVisuals) November 25, 2020
