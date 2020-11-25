Aaron Melzer Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ex vocalist of Secrets has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Aaron Melzer , the ex vocalist of Secrets , according to a statement posted online on November 24 . 2020.

The bank announced his death in a posted shared on social media.

Aaron Melzer Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Aaron Melzer will be greatly missed. I still cherish the time he thanked me for singing along after a show and flustered by him, I said “I probably sounded like a deaf horse” and he just laughed and shook his head. Plus the hilarious Twitter reply. RIP to a legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RnPuyBl2yd — Kristen (@sloppybitch24) November 25, 2020 Members of the scene we’ve lost in 2020: Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones Ex-Volumes guitarist Diego Farias Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale Ex-He Is Legend guitarist Mckenzie Bell The Agony Scene bassist Jay White Ex-Secrets screamer Aaron Melzer — Note To Scene (@NoteToScene) November 25, 2020 lil piss baby @withrootsabove wrote

I bought a copy of Fragile Figures from Richard and Aaron at Warped one year, and it was basically my first experience meeting a band and they were so unbelievably kind and grateful. RIP Aaron Melzer. Gone too soon.

Aaron Melzer passed away and i am heartbroken, i’ve met him so many times and he was always a complete angel, rest in peace man ☮️ pic.twitter.com/wK4TvUWtmM — sad eyes (@dietxmtnxdew) November 25, 2020

trinity @slimeontherocks wrote

‘Fragile Figures’ will forever be one of my favorite albums. Thank you for inspiring me to become the vocalist that i am today. I’m forever thankful to have had the opportunity to meet you. Rest easy Aaron Melzer. OneTonUpton wrote

Saddened to hear about the passing of ex lead singer of @SECRETSofficial, Aaron Melzer. I’ve only ever been able to take a picture of one front man, and it was him. Fragile Figures is still a banger and I recommend it to anyone who likes a little bit of heavy music.

On Warped ‘15, @thiswildlife was sharing a bus with @SECRETSofficial. I had the pleasure of getting to know all the Secrets dudes. What a great group of guys, and Aaron Melzer was no exception. He was a bright shining light. The world’s luster is a bit dimmer today. RIP KING. — BIGG SLEEPY (@WillsBeard) November 25, 2020