Aaron Page Death –Dead-Obituaries : British Strongman Aaron Page has Died from Covid-19..

Marcel wrote

I’ve known him since we were 3 years old. Were never best friends during that time, but always kept in touch and caught up.

Never had a bad word to say about him. Was always kind, was never a bully. I remember in Secondary School, he was one of the 2 “top guys” on the Rugby team. He was really good. I was not. One day I was roped in one time to play for the other school, who couldn’t get to 15. My first ever School Rugby game.

Their team was a mile ahead, and he broke through the line and it was only me between him and another try. People were watching, including half a dozen girls who I’d prefer not see my get flattened like a pancake. He was twice my size, even then. He could have easily ran straight through me. He could have ran round me. He could have run up the score. He chose not to. Instead, he ran at me, smiled and let me tackle him.

I got pats on the back from my teammates from the other school, and I never forgot that tiny little gesture. The only Rugby game of my career. I never touched the ball and I made 1 tackle, and it was a gift from Aaron.

Your sport has lost one of the good ones.