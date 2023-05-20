Aaron Ramsdale : Aaron Ramsdale wants to spend the rest of his career with Arsenal

“Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Commits to Club for the Long Haul”

Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new contract with Arsenal and intends to spend the rest of his career with the club, according to Mark Irwin. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has experienced a lot of movement in his career, having been released by Bolton as a schoolboy, loaned out to Worksop Town, Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon, and sold by Sheffield United and Bournemouth. However, Ramsdale wants to put down roots with Arsenal and help the club win trophies. Although the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title, Ramsdale believes the young squad will return stronger next season.

News Source : The Sun

