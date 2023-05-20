Aaron Ramsdale : Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale commits to the club for the long term

“Aaron Ramsdale Commits to Arsenal for the Long Haul”

Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new contract with Arsenal and plans to stay with the club for the rest of his career. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has experienced numerous club changes, having been released by Bolton as a schoolboy and then loaned out and sold by Sheffield United and Bournemouth. However, Ramsdale is now committed to Arsenal and hopes to create a home and family there. He is determined to help the team win trophies and is confident in their progress despite missing out on the Premier League title. Ramsdale’s new contract is a sign of the club’s faith in him and he is excited to see how far the young squad can go.

News Source : The US Sun

