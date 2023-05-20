Aaron Ray : Orange Police investigating fatal stabbing; suspect and victim identified

Orange Police investigating fatal stabbing of Aaron Ray; plan to turn case over to district attorney

Orange Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Burton Avenue, with plans to turn the case over to the district attorney. Lieutenant Stephen Ward of the criminal investigation division declined to comment on whether detectives had established the aggressor or ruled out self-defense. Witnesses, including the suspect, were interviewed and released, with the suspect cooperating with the investigation. The deceased victim was identified as Aaron Ray, a 29-year-old Orange resident. The police have identified several witnesses to the encounter and are urging anyone with additional information to contact them or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Stephen Hemelt

