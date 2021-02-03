Aaron Wegelin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Aaron Wegelin from Elf Power has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Aaron Wegelin from Elf Power has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Just heard the sad news about Aaron Wegelin from Elf Power, who were turn of the century favorites of mine. Has me revisiting Orange Twin Records and l landed on this one I hadn’t thought about in a lifetime. https://t.co/dEAq15WeyS
— Jeff Conklin (@avantghettonyc) February 3, 2021
Tributes
Garrett Martin
@grmartin
that’s really sad news about Aaron Wegelin. really nice guy, and a good drummer who understood the importance of patience: I once watched him throw the same rock at a streetlight in an Orlando parking lot for an hour before it finally broke. RIP
