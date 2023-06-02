Aayush Singh Thakuri Net Worth.: A Comprehensive Look into Aayush Singh Thakuri’s Life: Biography, Lifestyle, Income, Net Worth, Assets, Family, and Relationship Status in 2023.

Aayush Singh Thakuri Biography 2023: A Rising Star in the Nepali Entertainment Industry

Introduction:

Aayush Singh Thakuri is a popular Nepali actor, model, and television personality. Born on 5th May 1995 in Kathmandu, Nepal, he is one of the rising stars in the Nepali entertainment industry. Aayush has gained immense popularity for his acting skills and good looks. In this article, we will delve into Aayush Singh Thakuri’s lifestyle, income, net worth, car, house, family, girlfriend, and more.

Lifestyle:

Aayush Singh Thakuri has a lavish lifestyle. He loves to travel and often shares pictures of his trips on his social media accounts. He is also a fitness enthusiast and takes care of his health by exercising regularly and following a healthy diet. Aayush is a food lover and enjoys trying out new cuisines. He is also fond of fashion and is often seen wearing stylish outfits.

Income and Net Worth:

Aayush Singh Thakuri has made a name for himself in the Nepali entertainment industry. He has acted in several movies and television shows, which have helped him earn a decent income. Apart from acting, Aayush also earns from endorsements and sponsorships. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around 5 million Nepali rupees.

Car and House:

Aayush Singh Thakuri is a proud owner of a luxurious car. He is often seen driving his car around the streets of Kathmandu. Aayush also owns a beautiful house in Kathmandu, which he shares with his family.

Family:

Aayush Singh Thakuri comes from a well-known family in Nepal. He is the son of Nanda Singh Thakuri and Sunita Thakuri. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a homemaker. Aayush has a younger sister named Anushka Thakuri, who is also an actress.

Girlfriend:

Aayush Singh Thakuri is currently single and not dating anyone. However, there have been rumors about his relationship with some of his co-stars. Aayush prefers to keep his personal life private and has not confirmed any of these rumors.

Career:

Aayush Singh Thakuri started his career as a model. He worked for various brands and appeared in several fashion shows. In 2017, he made his debut in the Nepali movie industry with the movie “Jhumkee.” The movie received critical acclaim, and Aayush’s performance was highly appreciated. He then went on to act in several hit movies like “Gangster Blues,” “Seto Surya,” and “Dui Rupaiyaan.” Aayush has also hosted television shows like “Nepal Idol” and “Himalaya Roadies.”

Conclusion:

Aayush Singh Thakuri is a talented actor who has achieved a lot at a young age. He has a bright future ahead of him, and his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movies and television shows. Aayush’s dedication towards his work and his charming personality have made him one of the most loved actors in the Nepali entertainment industry.

