Abandoned Orphanages.: 10 Deserted Orphanages That Will Give You Chills Even in the Daytime

Top 10 Abandoned Orphanages You Wouldn’t Dare Visit At Night

Abandoned orphanages have always been a source of fascination for many people. These places hold a lot of history and are often rumored to be haunted. However, visiting these places at night can be dangerous and should not be attempted without proper permission and safety precautions. Here are the top 10 abandoned orphanages you wouldn’t dare visit at night.

1. Rolling Hills Asylum, New York

The Rolling Hills Asylum in New York was once a place for the mentally ill and disabled. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The asylum is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

2. St. Joseph’s Orphanage, Vermont

St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Vermont was home to hundreds of children from the 1800s until its closure in the 1970s. It has since been abandoned and is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former residents. Many people have reported hearing children’s voices and footsteps, as well as seeing apparitions. The orphanage is now private property and is not open to the public.

3. Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Kentucky

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky was once a place for tuberculosis patients. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The sanatorium is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

4. Pennhurst State School and Hospital, Pennsylvania

The Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Pennsylvania was once a place for the mentally ill and disabled. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The school and hospital is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

5. Danvers State Hospital, Massachusetts

The Danvers State Hospital in Massachusetts was once a place for the mentally ill. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The hospital is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

6. Letchworth Village, New York

Letchworth Village in New York was once a place for the mentally ill and disabled. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The village is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

7. Linda Vista Hospital, California

The Linda Vista Hospital in California was once a place for the sick and injured. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The hospital is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

8. Athens Lunatic Asylum, Ohio

The Athens Lunatic Asylum in Ohio was once a place for the mentally ill. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The asylum is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

9. Byberry Mental Hospital, Pennsylvania

The Byberry Mental Hospital in Pennsylvania was once a place for the mentally ill. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The hospital is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

10. Hellingly Hospital, England

The Hellingly Hospital in England was once a place for the mentally ill. It is said to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients and staff members. Many people have reported strange occurrences, including cold spots, footsteps, and apparitions. The hospital is now closed to the public, but ghost tours are offered during the day.

Conclusion

Abandoned orphanages and hospitals hold a lot of history and are often rumored to be haunted. While they may be fascinating to explore, it is important to remember that these places can be dangerous and should not be visited at night without proper permission and safety precautions. If you are interested in exploring these places, be sure to do so during the day and with a guide who can help keep you safe.

