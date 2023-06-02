“abandoned playgrounds”: “10 Abandoned Playgrounds That Will Give You the Chills – Stay Away!”

Top 10 Creepy Abandoned Playgrounds That Should Be Avoided At All Cost

Playgrounds are meant to be a place of joy and fun for children. However, some of them have been left abandoned and deserted, making them a creepy and unsafe place for anyone to visit. These playgrounds have become an attraction for thrill-seekers and daring explorers who are looking for a spooky adventure. Here is a list of the top 10 abandoned playgrounds that you should avoid at all costs.

1. Pripyat Playground, Ukraine

The Pripyat Playground is located in the heart of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine. This playground was abandoned after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. The swings, slides, and other equipment have been left untouched since then, making it a haunting reminder of the disaster. The area is highly radioactive, and visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

2. Discovery Island, USA

Discovery Island was a popular attraction in Walt Disney World, Florida. However, it was closed down in 1999 due to financial reasons. The island has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and decrepit. The island is now off-limits to the public, and trespassers risk facing legal action.

3. Takakanonuma Greenland, Japan

Takakanonuma Greenland was an amusement park in Japan that was abandoned in 1999. The park was known for its roller coasters and thrill rides, but it was closed due to a decline in visitors. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become a creepy and eerie place to explore.

4. Nara Dreamland, Japan

Nara Dreamland was a popular amusement park in Japan that was closed in 2006. The park was modeled after Disneyland and was known for its iconic castle and roller coasters. The park has been left abandoned for over a decade, and the playgrounds have become a popular spot for urban explorers.

5. Six Flags New Orleans, USA

Six Flags New Orleans was a popular amusement park in Louisiana that was closed after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become a popular spot for photographers and urban explorers. However, the area is highly dangerous, and visitors risk facing legal action.

6. Berlin Spreepark, Germany

Berlin Spreepark was an amusement park in Germany that was closed in 2002. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and eerie. The park is now a popular spot for urban explorers, but visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

7. Wonderland Amusement Park, China

Wonderland Amusement Park was a popular attraction in China that was abandoned during construction in 1998. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and eerie. The park is now a popular spot for urban explorers, but visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

8. Okpo Land, South Korea

Okpo Land was a popular amusement park in South Korea that was closed in 1999. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and creepy. The park is now a popular spot for thrill-seekers, but visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

9. Dinosaur World, USA

Dinosaur World was a popular attraction in Arkansas that was closed in 2005. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and eerie. The park is now a popular spot for urban explorers, but visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

10. Chippewa Lake Amusement Park, USA

Chippewa Lake Amusement Park was a popular attraction in Ohio that was closed in 1978. The park has been left abandoned ever since, and the playgrounds have become overgrown and eerie. The park is now a popular spot for urban explorers, but visitors are strictly prohibited from entering.

In conclusion, these abandoned playgrounds may seem like a thrilling adventure, but they are highly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. These sites are not only unsafe but have also become a haven for criminal activities. It is best to stay away from these abandoned playgrounds and instead opt for safer and more enjoyable activities.

