Abbey Lamont Death – Dead : Abbey Lamont Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Abbey Lamont has died, according to a statement posted online on October 13. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
MY SISTER IS MISSINGMy sister Abbey Lamont has been missing for 72 hours.Can you please contact myself on 0422810369 or Lake Illawarra police 42325599 if you have any idea of her whereabouts or know anyone who might know something, anything!She drives a white Toyota Corolla, it has a banged up headlight, license plate is BOB857.At this stage finding her car may give us the most answers so can you please keep an eye out and please SHARE THIS POST!I need to find my sister
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I’m gonna miss you Abbey we had so many fun times together and you always had such a beautiful soul. I’m gonna miss you ❤️RIP. Please send through a donation to help her family in this tough time.
Posted by Ante Burazer on Tuesday, October 13, 2020
