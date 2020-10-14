Abbey Lamont Death – Dead :  Abbey Lamont Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

MY SISTER IS MISSING

My sister Abbey Lamont has been missing for 72 hours.

Can you please contact myself on 0422810369 or Lake Illawarra police 42325599 if you have any idea of her whereabouts or know anyone who might know something, anything!

She drives a white Toyota Corolla, it has a banged up headlight, license plate is BOB857.

At this stage finding her car may give us the most answers so can you please keep an eye out and please SHARE THIS POST!

I need to find my sister