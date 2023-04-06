Abbotsford Death: Woman Found Deceased on Stafford St.

The lifeless body of a woman from Melbourne was discovered on Stafford St in Abbotsford.

Two Men Fleeing the Scene as Woman Dies in Melbourne Apartment Block

Abbotsford resident dies after sustaining serious injuries

Two men reportedly flee the scene

The homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman in Melbourne’s northeast. The incident occurred on Wednesday night after the police received reports of a seriously injured woman at a residential property on Stafford Street in Abbotsford at around 11 pm.

The Abbotsford resident succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene. A teenage male present at the property escaped unharmed, but two other male individuals reportedly fled the scene, and the police are searching for them. The police cannot make any arrests as of now since all the parties involved know each other.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.