Abby Dalton Death -Dead – Obituaries: Abby Dalton, best known for her role as Julia Cumson in Falcon Crest has Died .

Abby Dalton, best known for her role as Julia Cumson in Falcon Crest has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

Abby Dalton, best known for her role as Julia Cumson in Falcon Crest, has died at the age of 88.https://t.co/RMD0HT4JJW — 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) December 1, 2020

Tributes

REST IN PEACE 💔 Abby Dalton, star of “Falcon’s Crest,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and a game show mainstay, has died at 88 after a long battle with an illness. #AbbyDalton (📸 Mark Sullivan/WireImage) pic.twitter.com/3RRJfoot1O — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) November 30, 2020

Fred Bronson @FredBronson wrote

From “The Joey Bishop Show” to “Falcon Crest” and many other TV series & films, I always enjoyed the work of Abby Dalton, who died last week at age 88. R.I.P.

Sarah Douglas @TheSarahDouglas wrote

Very sad to learn of the death of the fabulous Abby Dalton with whom I was fortunate enough to work with on #FalconCrest She was always SO much fun and a terrific talent. Condolences to all her family and friends

On The Red Carpet @OnTheRedCarpet wrote

REST IN PEACE Broken heart Abby Dalton, star of “Falcon’s Crest,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and a game show mainstay, has died at 88 after a long battle with an illness. #AbbyDalton (Camera with flash Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Steven M. Simon wrote

Just learned 1 week ago The Abby Dalton who played Phyllis’s mother Y&R and the iconic role…..Falcon Crest’s…. Julia (Angela’s daughter) RIP and this fan thanks you for good TV….

Joe Leydon wrote

I have happy memories of watching her opposite Jackie Cooper in “Hennesey” ages ago. (Wish this sitcom were available for viewing somewhere.) And she was very funny on the dinner theater circuit in “Everybody Loves Opal.”

@EdwardAHavens wrote

Sometimes I’ll put Buzzr on the TV in the background while I write, and Abby Dalton shows up as a guest on Match Game or Match Game 74 or Match Game 75 or Match Game 76 almost every day.