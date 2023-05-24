“Abby De La Rosa biography”: Abby De La Rosa: Unveiling the Unknown Facts about Her

Who is Abby De La Rosa?

Abby De La Rosa is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. She is a DJ, radio host, and event promoter. Abby is also famous for her role as a mother of twin babies, whom she welcomed in June 2021.

Early Life and Career

Abby De La Rosa was born on December 7, 1988, in California, USA. She grew up in a multicultural family with Mexican and Ethiopian roots. After completing her high school education, Abby attended California State University, Fullerton, where she studied Communications and Media Studies.

Abby started her career as a DJ in 2013. She began playing music in local clubs and events in Southern California. Her skills as a DJ quickly caught the attention of many, and she soon became a popular name in the industry. Abby’s music style is a mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Electronic Dance Music (EDM). She has performed at various events and festivals, including the BET Experience and Rolling Loud.

Radio Host and Event Promoter

In addition to her career as a DJ, Abby De La Rosa is also a radio host. She currently hosts a show on the popular Los Angeles-based radio station, Power 106 FM. Abby’s show airs every weekday from 10 am to 3 pm. She is known for her lively personality and excellent taste in music.

Abby is also an event promoter. She has organized several successful events, including the annual “All My Friends” music festival in Downtown LA. The festival features a lineup of popular artists and DJs and attracts thousands of music lovers every year.

Motherhood

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa became a mother for the first time. She gave birth to twin boys, whom she named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir de la Rosa. Abby has been very open about her journey to motherhood and has shared several photos and videos of her babies on social media. She has also been vocal about her experience as a new mom and the challenges of raising twin babies.

Personal Life

Abby De La Rosa is a private person when it comes to her personal life. She has not revealed much about her romantic relationships, and it is unclear if she is currently in a relationship. However, she has been linked to several high-profile celebrities in the past, including rapper Nick Cannon, whom she dated in 2020.

Philanthropy

Abby De La Rosa is also known for her philanthropic work. She has been involved in several charitable organizations and events, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Abby has also used her platform to raise awareness about social issues and promote diversity and inclusion.

Conclusion

Abby De La Rosa is a talented DJ, radio host, and event promoter. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and is known for her excellent taste in music and lively personality. Abby is also a new mother and has been very open about her experience as a mom. She is a philanthropist who uses her platform to promote social justice and diversity. Abby’s future looks bright, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store next.

