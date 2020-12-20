Abdallah Wafy Death -Dead – Obituary : Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy has Died .
Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
We are saddened by the passing of Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy. Ambassador Wafy worked tirelessly to improve the U.S.-Niger relationship, and was a valued partner and friend who will be greatly missed. https://t.co/ibxpXSMaol
— Cale Brown (@StateDeputySPOX) December 19, 2020
Cale Brown @StateDeputySPOX US government account We are saddened by the passing of Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy. Ambassador Wafy worked tirelessly to improve the U.S.-Niger relationship, and was a valued partner and friend who will be greatly missed.
