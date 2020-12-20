Abdallah Wafy Death -Dead – Obituary : Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy has Died .

Abdallah Wafy Death -Dead – Obituary : Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy has Died .

Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Cale Brown @StateDeputySPOX US government account We are saddened by the passing of Niger’s Ambassador to the United States, Abdallah Wafy. Ambassador Wafy worked tirelessly to improve the U.S.-Niger relationship, and was a valued partner and friend who will be greatly missed.

