Abdul Aziz Death -Dead – Obituary : Ungku Abdul Aziz has Died .
Ungku Abdul Aziz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Selangor Journal | Sultan of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri express condolences to Ungku Abdul Aziz’s family https://t.co/DUzvoIoF5K pic.twitter.com/FCG9at96fV
— Media Selangor (@Media_Selangor) December 16, 2020
Media Selangor @Media_Selangor Selangor Journal | Sultan of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri express condolences to Ungku Abdul Aziz’s family https://selangorjournal.my/2020/12/sultan-of-selangor-tengku-permaisuri-express-condolences-to-ungku-abdul-azizs-family/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
