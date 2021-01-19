Abdul Bhamjee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Abdul Bhamjee the former PRO of the NSL has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Abdul Bhamjee the former PRO of the NSL has passed away . He was the driving force behind the building of FNB Soccer City before he was convicted of fraud related to soccer sponsorship pic.twitter.com/SBY7PLT0qC — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) January 19, 2021

