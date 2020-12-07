Abdul Faraj Death -Dead – Obituary :Professor Abdul Faraj has Died .
Professor Abdul Faraj has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It's with deep condolences to bring to our notices the dismissal of Professor Abdul Faraj. Prof. Faraj was one of our Board of Trustees in KIFST. He was currently working at @egertonunikenya. May the peace of God be with the family and friends during these low moments pic.twitter.com/it9OgH2If7
— Kenya Institute Of Food Science and Technology (@kenya_science) December 7, 2020
