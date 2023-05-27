“Abdul Rozik Networth”: A Comprehensive Biography of Abdul Rozik in 2022: His Age, Relationship Status, TV Appearances, Automobiles, Residence, Family, and Net Worth.

Introduction:

Abdul Rozik is a popular Egyptian television presenter and actor. He has been in the industry for a long time and has gained a considerable fan base. Abdul Rozik is known for his wit, charm, and charisma, which has made him a household name in Egypt. In this article, we will take a closer look at Abdul Rozik’s biography, including his age, girlfriend, TV shows, cars, house, family, and net worth.

Age:

Abdul Rozik was born on May 22, 1982, which makes him 40 years old as of 2022. He was born and raised in Egypt and has lived there his entire life.

Girlfriend:

Abdul Rozik has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye. He has not shared any information about his girlfriend or relationship status.

TV Shows:

Abdul Rozik started his career as a television presenter. He worked for various TV channels, including Nile TV and Al Hayat TV. He has hosted several popular shows, including “The Voice” and “Arabs Got Talent.” He is also known for his appearances on “El Beit Beitak” and “El Kalam Nissf Al Arab.”

Abdul Rozik has also ventured into acting and has appeared in several TV dramas, including “El Gamaa,” “El Prince,” and “Al Hayba.” He has also worked on several movies, including “El Gezira 2,” “El Ott,” and “Al Mamar.”

Cars:

Abdul Rozik is known for his love for cars. He has a collection of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. He often shares pictures of his cars on social media, and his fans love to see them.

House:

Abdul Rozik has not shared any information about his house. However, he often shares pictures of himself on vacation, and his fans can see the luxurious hotels and resorts he stays in.

Family:

Abdul Rozik has not shared much information about his family. He has not disclosed the names of his parents or siblings. However, he often shares pictures of himself with his nephew, and it is clear that he loves spending time with his family.

Net Worth:

Abdul Rozik’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He has earned his wealth from his career as a television presenter and actor. He has also earned money from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Conclusion:

Abdul Rozik is a popular Egyptian television presenter and actor. He has gained a considerable fan base and has worked on several popular TV shows and movies. He is also known for his love for cars and his luxurious lifestyle. Although he has managed to keep his personal life away from the public eye, his fans still love him for his wit, charm, and charisma. With his talent and hard work, Abdul Rozik is sure to achieve even more success in the future.

Source Link :Abdul Rozik Biography 2022 -Age, Girlfriend , TV Shows, Cars ,House ,Family ,Networth/

Abdul Rozik age Abdul Rozik girlfriend Abdul Rozik TV shows Abdul Rozik cars and house Abdul Rozik family and net worth