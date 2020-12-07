Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Shaya Death -Dead – Obituary : AlshayaGroup founder Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Shaya has Died .
AlshayaGroup founder Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Shaya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
#Spotlight: #Debenhams, #Starbucks and #H&M are among the global brands represented in the GCC bloc by #AlshayaGroup, whose founder Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Shaya has died https://t.co/Y08xr0SAqN pic.twitter.com/HFYC4fjevd
— Arab News (@arabnews) December 7, 2020
Arab News @arabnews #Spotlight: #Debenhams, #Starbucks and #H&M are among the global brands represented in the GCC bloc by #AlshayaGroup, whose founder Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Shaya has died https://arab.news/484gb
