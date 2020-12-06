Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya Death -Dead : Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya Death -Dead : Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya has Died .

Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Family Business Council Gulf @fbc_gulf Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Alshaya family on the departure of Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya, Chairman of Alshaya Group and “one of the builders of Kuwait’s modern renaissance” via

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.