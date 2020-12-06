Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya Death -Dead : Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya has Died .
Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Alshaya family on the departure of Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Hamoud Alshaya, Chairman of Alshaya Group and “one of the builders of Kuwait’s modern renaissance” via https://t.co/l4LFqyXIpE
