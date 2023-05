Abhishek (victim) : 19-year-old Abhishek from Bidar found dead in Vijayanagar PG accommodation

According to reports, a 19-year-old man named Abhishek from Bidar has reportedly committed suicide at his PG accommodation in Vijayanagar.

Read Full story : Crime Files /

News Source : Bangalore Mirror

True crime stories Criminal investigations Cold cases Crime scene analysis Forensic evidence collection