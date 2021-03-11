Ablaye Mbaye Death – Obituary : RT @NestaWane: After being shot in the head by the senegalese police, Ablaye Mbaye was in a critical condition & has died fr…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @NestaWane: After being shot in the head by the senegalese police, Ablaye Mbaye was in a critical condition & has died from these injuries. Another person who wasnt even at the protests, they found him on the terrace & shot him. Source: his brother. The death toll is going up.. #FreeSenegalRead More

