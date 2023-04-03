Aboriginal leader Yunupingu dies at 74

Early Life and Activism

Yunupingu, one of Australia’s most influential Aboriginal leaders, passed away at 74 after battling an illness in the Northern Territory. His death was a profound loss for many, especially for the indigenous community, as he was a powerful voice in the fight for land rights and constitutional recognition of Indigenous people in Australia.Throughout his life, Yunupingu worked tirelessly to achieve better conditions for First Nations people in Australia. He was an advocate for greater autonomy, freedom and respect for Indigenous people’s culture and traditions.

Yunupingu was born and lived his entire life on his land, surrounded by the sound of bilma (clapsticks), yidaki (didgeridoo), and the manikay (sacred song) and dhulang (sacred designs) of his people. In the 1960s, he rose to prominence in the land rights movement and played a pivotal role in the first legal case that tested the native title rights of First Nations people.

Yunupingu’s Accomplishments

He later became one of the advisers to successive governments and was celebrated for his many achievements as a singer, artist, and promoter of Indigenous culture. Among his most notable accomplishments was helping to establish the Northern Land Council, which represents traditional owners in the Northern Territory’s Top End. He also co-founded the Yothu Yindi Foundation, which advocates for the rights and representation of Aboriginal Australians.

Yunupingu’s advocacy and service to his community did not go unnoticed. In 1978, he was named Australian of the Year, and in 1985 he received an Order of Australia medal for his services to the Aboriginal community. In recent years, he was a prominent advocate for constitutional recognition of Indigenous people through the Voice to Parliament.

Tributes to Yunupingu

Many mourned the loss of Yunupingu and shared their condolences and admiration for his contribution to Aboriginal rights, culture and people. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the tributes, writing on Twitter, “Yunupingu walked in two worlds within authority, power, and grace, and he worked to make them whole – together. He now walks in another place, but he has left such great footsteps for us to follow in this one.”

Yunupingu’s daughter, Binmila Yunupingu, expressed her deep mourning on the passing of her father, stating, “He was born on our land… and he died on our land secure in the knowledge that his life’s work was secure.”

The Yothu Yindi Foundation described Yunupingu as “a giant of the nation” and highlighted his commitment to serving and advocating for the welfare of his people.

Final Thoughts

Yunupingu’s passing is a great loss not just to his family and the indigenous community but also to Australia as a whole. However, it is important to remember his legacy as a leader, advocate, and artist who worked tirelessly to improve the lives and rights of Aboriginal Australians. His efforts have paved the way for future generations to continue his work towards reconciliation, justice, and equality for First Nations people.

Note to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: Yunupingu’s last name and image are used here in accordance with the wishes of his family.