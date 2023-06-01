Above Ground Swimming Pool Set : Upgrade Your Summer with the INTEX 26701EH Prism Frame Premium Above Ground Swimming Pool Set: 10ft x 30in – Complete with 330 GPH Cartridge Filter Pump – SuperTough and Puncture Resistant – Resistant to Rust – Holds 1185 Gallons

The INTEX 26701EH Prism Frame Premium Above Ground Swimming Pool Set: 10ft x 30in with 330 GPH Cartridge Filter Pump, SuperTough Puncture Resistance, Rust Resistance, and 1185 Gallon Capacity.



Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors, and what better way to do so than with a swimming pool? The Intex Prism Frame 10 feet X 30 inch pool is the perfect addition to your backyard, providing hours of outdoor fun for the whole family. With its sturdy construction, easy assembly, and advanced filtration system, this pool is sure to be a hit all summer long.

One of the standout features of the Intex Prism Frame pool is its size. Measuring 10-feet in diameter with a 30-inch depth, this pool is just the right size for family fun while also being easy to maintain. It can hold up to 1,185 gallons of water, providing plenty of space for everyone to cool off and enjoy the water. Whether you’re looking to relax on a hot summer day or host a pool party with friends and family, this pool has you covered.

In addition to its size, the Intex Prism Frame pool is also incredibly durable. Made with puncture-resistant 3-ply PVC material, this pool is built to withstand the wear and tear of summer fun. Even in the event of damage, a patch is included for easy repairs. This means that you can enjoy the pool without having to worry about it getting damaged or needing to be replaced every season.

The pool’s composite T-Joint is also a key feature that adds to its durability. This joint creates a water-tight seal with the pipe, preventing internal rust from forming. The T-Joints are engineered for high strength and infused with UV inhibitor to ensure weather resistance and long service life. This means that you can enjoy the pool for many summers to come without having to worry about rust or other damage.

Another standout feature of the Intex Prism Frame pool is its advanced filtration system. The included pump filters 330 gallons per hour and incorporates HydroAeration Technology into the cartridge filter pump. This technology provides improved circulation and filtration, improved water clarity, and increased negative ions. This means that the pool water will be crystal clear and free of debris, providing a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for everyone.

Assembling the Intex Prism Frame pool is also incredibly easy. The process can be broken down into three simple steps. First, lay out the liner for your pool on flat, level ground. Second, assemble the frame for your pool. Finally, fill your pool with water and enjoy. The pool comes with a 330-gallon cartridge filter pump (item #28601EG) and is ready for water in just 30 minutes. This means that you can spend less time setting up the pool and more time enjoying it.

Finally, Intex offers a 1-year manufacturer limited warranty on the Prism Frame pool. This gives you peace of mind knowing that you can rely on the pool to provide summer fun for the whole family without having to worry about any unexpected issues or defects.

In conclusion, the Intex Prism Frame 10 feet X 30 inch pool is the perfect addition to any backyard. With its perfect size, durable construction, advanced filtration system, and easy assembly, it provides hours of outdoor fun for the whole family. Whether you’re looking to relax on a hot summer day or host a pool party with friends and family, this pool has you covered. So why not make this summer one to remember with the Intex Prism Frame pool?



