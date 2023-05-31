“absconding preacher arrest”: Delhi HC Directs CBI to Take Additional Measures to Apprehend Fugitive Self-Proclaimed Preacher Virender Dev Dixit

Delhi High Court Directs CBI to Take Further Steps to Arrest Absconding Self-Styled Guru

Background

The High Court of Delhi has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take further steps to arrest Virender Dev Dixit, a self-styled spiritual preacher who is facing rape cases and has been absconding for years. The Court was made aware that Dixit and his followers are uploading videos on at least 6 YouTube channels and social media handles, with a large number of videos uploaded since March 2018.

Court Order

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that “CBI is directed to take further steps for arresting Dixit as he is still absconding by taking all possible appropriate measures. Let the matter be called after six weeks. Let CBI file a fresh status report in the matter”.

Implications

The Court’s order is a significant step towards bringing Dixit to justice. His alleged crimes have been a source of concern for many years, with multiple complaints of sexual assault and rape filed against him. The fact that Dixit and his followers continue to upload videos on social media platforms is a cause for concern, and it highlights the need for authorities to take strong action against him.

The Court’s order is also a reminder that social media platforms have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not being used to propagate illegal activities. While platforms like YouTube and Facebook have policies in place to remove content that violates their guidelines, they must also work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who use their platforms to commit crimes are held accountable.

The Way Forward

The Court’s order is a positive step towards bringing Dixit to justice, but it is only one part of the solution. The CBI must now take all possible measures to arrest Dixit, and social media platforms must work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that their platforms are not being used to propagate illegal activities.

At the same time, it is important to recognize that sexual assault and rape are serious crimes that must be dealt with firmly and swiftly. The fact that Dixit has been absconding for years is a cause for concern, and it highlights the need for stronger laws and better enforcement mechanisms to prevent such crimes from occurring in the first place.

Conclusion

The Court’s order is a significant step towards bringing Dixit to justice, but it is only the first step. It is now up to the CBI and social media platforms to take strong action against him and ensure that justice is served. At the same time, it is important to address the root causes of sexual assault and rape and work towards creating a society where such crimes are not tolerated.

Source Link :Take further steps to arrest absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dev Dixit: Delhi HC to CBI/

Virender Dev Dixit Delhi High Court CBI investigation Absconding preacher Arrest warrant