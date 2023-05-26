“Abstract acrylic painting tutorial”: “Creating an Incredible Outcome: Exploring Unique Bases for Starburst in Abstract Acrylic Fluid Art – A Step-by-Step Tutorial”

Introduction:

Acrylic fluid art is a fascinating art form that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. It’s a technique that allows you to create stunning abstract paintings using fluid acrylics, pouring medium, and additives. One of the most popular pouring techniques is the starburst technique, which creates a beautiful burst of color on the canvas. In this tutorial, we are going to explore a different base for the starburst technique that will give you amazing results.

Materials:

Before we start, let’s gather the materials we need:

Canvas

Acrylic paint (at least three colors)

Pouring medium

Silicone oil

Stirring sticks

Cups

Gloves

Plastic sheet or drop cloth

A level

Preparing the canvas:

First, we need to prepare the canvas. You can use any size canvas you want, but for this tutorial, we will use a 12×12 inch canvas. Place the canvas on a level surface and make sure it’s flat. Then, cover the surface with a plastic sheet or drop cloth to protect it from spills.

Mixing the paint:

Next, we need to mix the paint. Choose three colors that you like and pour them into separate cups. Then, add the pouring medium to each cup. The ratio of paint to pouring medium should be 1:1. Stir the mixture until it’s smooth and has a runny consistency. If the mixture is too thick, add some water.

Adding silicone oil:

Now, it’s time to add silicone oil to the paint mixture. Silicone oil creates cells in the painting, which adds texture and interest. Add a few drops of silicone oil to each cup and stir the mixture gently. Don’t over-stir the mixture, or you will break the cells.

Creating the base:

Instead of using a white base for the starburst technique, we are going to use a black base. The black base will create a beautiful contrast with the bright colors of the starburst. Pour black paint onto the canvas and spread it around with a stirring stick, covering the entire surface. Make sure the base is even and smooth.

Creating the starburst:

Now, it’s time to create the starburst. Pour each color mixture onto the canvas in a circular motion, starting from the center and moving outwards. You can use a different cup for each color or pour them all together for a blended effect. Keep pouring until you have covered the entire canvas.

Tilting the canvas:

Once you have poured the paint, it’s time to tilt the canvas to create the starburst effect. Tilt the canvas in different directions, allowing the paint to move and blend. You can use a stirring stick to guide the paint in the direction you want. Keep tilting until you are happy with the result.

Finishing touches:

Once you have created the starburst, you can add some finishing touches. You can use a stir stick to create some lines or swirls in the paint. You can also use a heat gun to create more cells or to pop any bubbles on the surface.

Conclusion:

Using a black base for the starburst technique creates a stunning effect that is different from the traditional white base. The contrast between the bright colors and the dark base creates a dramatic and eye-catching painting that is sure to impress. So, next time you want to experiment with the starburst technique, try using a black base and see the amazing results for yourself!

