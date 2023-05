Abu Dhabi House Fire Claims 6 Lives and Injures 7 Others today 2023.

A house fire in the Al Moazaz area of Abu Dhabi, UAE, resulted in at least six dead and seven injured. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Read Full story : 6 dead, 7 injured in Abu Dhabi house fire /

