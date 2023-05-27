Abul Mal Abdul Muhit Memorial Meeting | News

Abul Mal Abdul Muhit Memorial Event

On 9th May 2021, a memorial event was held in honor of Abul Mal Abdul Muhit, a prominent politician and former finance minister of Bangladesh. The event was organized by the Awami League, Mymensingh district unit, and was attended by many political leaders, activists, and citizens.

Abul Mal Abdul Muhit’s Contribution to Bangladesh

Abul Mal Abdul Muhit was a respected figure in the political arena of Bangladesh. He served as the finance minister of Bangladesh for two terms, from 2009 to 2018. During his tenure, he played a vital role in the country’s economic development and modernization. He was instrumental in introducing various policies and reforms that helped in the growth of the economy.

Abul Mal Abdul Muhit was also a strong advocate for social justice and equality. He believed in creating a society that is inclusive and caters to the needs of all citizens, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. He was a champion for the marginalized and worked tirelessly to uplift their standard of living.

The Memorial Event

The memorial event was held at the Mymensingh District Council Auditorium. The event started with the recitation of the holy Quran and the singing of the national anthem. Many political leaders paid their respects to Abul Mal Abdul Muhit and spoke about his contributions to Bangladesh.

The chief guest of the event was Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, the presidium member of the Awami League. He spoke about the life and legacy of Abul Mal Abdul Muhit and praised his contributions to Bangladesh. Other speakers included Sheikh Helal Uddin, the state minister for civil aviation and tourism, and Samsul Alam Dudu, the mayor of Mymensingh city.

The event was attended by many citizens who came to pay their respects to Abul Mal Abdul Muhit. They spoke about how he had touched their lives and how he had worked tirelessly for the betterment of Bangladesh. Many of them shared their personal experiences with him and how he had helped them in times of need.

Conclusion

The memorial event was a fitting tribute to Abul Mal Abdul Muhit, a man who dedicated his life to the service of Bangladesh. His contributions to the country will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. The event was a reminder of his vision for a prosperous and inclusive Bangladesh, and it served as an opportunity for people to come together and pay their respects to a great leader.

Abdul Mal Abdull Muti Commemoration ceremony for Abdul Mal Abdull Muti Life and legacy of Abdul Mal Abdull Muti Bangladesh pays tribute to Abdul Mal Abdull Muti Political contributions of Abdul Mal Abdull Muti