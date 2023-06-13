AC Milan Honors the Memory of Silvio Berlusconi, Their Unforgettable Owner Who Passed Away at 86

HTML header:

Silvio Berlusconi: AC Milan Pays Tribute to ‘Unforgettable’ Owner Who Passed Away at 86

AC Milan has paid tribute to its former owner, Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away at the age of 86. The football club expressed its condolences and described Berlusconi as an “unforgettable” owner who left an indelible mark on the team.

Berlusconi was the owner of AC Milan for over 30 years, during which time the club won numerous titles, including five European Cups. His leadership and dedication to the team were widely recognized, and he was considered a key figure in the history of Italian football.

The club’s statement also acknowledged Berlusconi’s contributions to the city of Milan and the wider community. It noted his philanthropic efforts, which included supporting various charitable organizations and initiatives.

AC Milan fans and the football community at large have also expressed their condolences, with many paying tribute to Berlusconi’s legacy and impact on the sport.

