“Accelerate Weight Loss”: 10 Effective Ways to Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey Right Now | BOXROX

10 Ways to Speed Up Weight Loss

Losing weight takes determination, but there are ways to do it faster. Here are 10 ways you can speed up weight loss:

1. Carbohydrate Cycling

Carb cycling is especially helpful for beginners because it’s an easy way to lose fat without giving up carbs entirely. Simply split your week into high-carb days, low-carb days, and no-carb days. While your calories may be above maintenance levels on a high-carb day, they should balance out through low and no-carb days to create a significant calorie deficit.

2. Fewer Calories 2 Days a Week

This is known as the 5:2 diet approach, another type of intermittent fasting. On your fasting days, you would be eating less than 500 calories a day. You can choose whether these days should take place consecutively or on different days of the week. This will help you lower the total amount of calories you eat, lower your blood sugar and increase insulin sensitivity to further promote fat burning.

3. Extended Fasting

If you’re trying to extend your fast while not consuming any calories at all, Posternak recommends fasting for no longer than 36-42 hours. You could benefit from simply eating one meal in a day, be it breakfast or dinner.

4. Eat a Salad or Green Vegetables Before Each Meal

It may sound obvious, but it changes the game. Eating a salad or green vegetables before each meal is a surefire way to speed up weight loss. You should eat them before a meal, since vegetables, even with very small amounts of calories, induce a feeling of satiety.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Studies on rats show that apple cider vinegar can boost your metabolism, help you burn fat, curb your appetite and lower blood sugar. Another human study showed that it might help you lose belly fat, but not much more. So it’s not just about drinking apple cider vinegar, you also need to put in place a good diet and exercise regimen.

6. Green Tea

Green tea has powerful antioxidants and can boost your metabolism.

7. Long-term Post-Workout Cardio or HIIT Training

Posternak recommends doing the following after each workout:

30-minute steady-state cardio for an extended period (treadmill, stair climber, Airdyne bike)

15-minute HIIT (exercises in a row without rest for a specified interval)

8. More Aggressive Diet Plan

If you reduce calorie intake, your body will try to adapt to survival. Therefore, you should make your eating plan more aggressive from time to time. If you need to lose a lot of fat, you can reduce your calorie intake to about 40% of the calories you currently eat. “The key to managing a deficit like this is to remember that when you get really hungry, you listen to your body, and if that happens, you should reduce your deficit on those days.”

9. Getting More Sleep

Too little sleep means you have less energy to exercise, less impulse control when it comes to making decisions about what to eat, and key fat-breaking hormones like cortisol, ghrelin, and leptin going haywire.

10. Be Consistent

This is one of the best tips for you to accelerate weight loss, build muscle, or just about anything you desire in your life. If you keep interrupting your journey, you will not reach your goals. Unfortunately, this is one of the hardest things to do because dieting for a week or a month can be doable, but consider dieting for a year.

These are Max Posternak's arguments on how to speed up weight loss.

VIDEO – How to Speed Up Weight Loss

Source

