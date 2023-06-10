Accident at Haneda airport involving Thai Airways and Eva Airways planes

Thai Airways International jet accident at Haneda airport involving parked Eva Airways plane : Thai Airways Jet Collides with Parked Eva Airways Plane at Haneda Airport

According to a spokesperson from the transport ministry, a Thai Airways International plane en route to Bangkok accidentally collided with a parked Eva Airways plane heading to Taipei at Haneda airport. The runway had to be temporarily closed, but was reopened two hours later after being cleared. The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Some flights were delayed due to the incident. TBS TV News broadcasted footage of the two commercial jets stopped on the same runway, while NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be a part of a plane’s wing from the runway. Photographs and media reports suggest that a winglet on the Thai Airways plane may have been damaged. Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that help reduce drag.

News Source : PA News Agency

Haneda airport runway Aircraft collision Haneda airport Tokyo airport safety measures Haneda airport air traffic control Runway maintenance Haneda airport