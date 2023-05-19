Accident Claims Life of Caitlin Westerfield, Software Engineer at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Caitlin Westerfield, a software engineer at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, passed away on August 10, 2021, in a tragic accident. She was only 29 years old.

Caitlin was born on May 22, 1992, in San Francisco, California, to her parents, Karen and Michael Westerfield. She grew up in the Bay Area and attended Stanford University, where she earned a degree in computer science.

After graduation, Caitlin began her career as a software engineer at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization founded by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. In her role, Caitlin worked on a variety of projects aimed at improving education, health, and scientific research.

Caitlin was a passionate advocate for social justice and used her technical skills to make a positive impact on the world. She was known for her intelligence, creativity, and kindness, and was loved and respected by her colleagues.

Tragically, Caitlin’s life was cut short when she was involved in a fatal accident while riding her bike. The accident occurred on a busy street in San Francisco, and Caitlin suffered severe injuries that she was unable to recover from.

The news of Caitlin’s passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues devastated. Her parents described her as “a bright light in our lives” and “an inspiration to everyone who knew her.” Her colleagues at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative praised her “talent, dedication, and kindness,” and said that they were “heartbroken” by her loss.

Caitlin’s legacy will live on through the work she did at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the impact she had on the people she knew and loved. She will be remembered as a brilliant software engineer, a passionate advocate for social justice, and a kind and caring friend.

The tragic loss of Caitlin Westerfield reminds us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with the people we love. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of bicycle safety and the need for better infrastructure to protect cyclists on our roads.

In memory of Caitlin, her family has requested that donations be made to the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting cycling as a safe and sustainable mode of transportation.

Caitlin’s passing is a loss not only to her family, friends, and colleagues, but to the entire tech community. Her contributions to the field of software engineering and her commitment to using technology for good will be sorely missed.

As we mourn the loss of Caitlin Westerfield, let us also celebrate her life and the many ways in which she made the world a better place. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all to work towards a brighter and more just future.

