Accident Claims the Life of Morgantown Police Officer Zane Breakiron

Zane Breakiron Accident: A Tragic Loss for Morgantown Police Department

On February 13, 2021, the Morgantown Police Department suffered a devastating loss when Officer Zane Breakiron passed away in a car accident. The 25-year-old officer was on duty when his patrol car collided with another vehicle on East Brockway Avenue and Prospect Street.

The news of Officer Breakiron’s death has left the entire community in shock and mourning. He was a dedicated and beloved member of the police department, having served for just over a year. His colleagues describe him as a hard-working and passionate officer who always went above and beyond to serve and protect his community.

Investigation into the accident is still ongoing, but initial reports suggest that the other vehicle involved was traveling at a high speed and ran a red light. Officer Breakiron was responding to a call for service at the time of the accident. He was rushed to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across the state and the country. Governor Jim Justice expressed his condolences, saying, “Officer Breakiron served his community with honor and distinction, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.” The Morgantown Police Department has also released a statement, mourning the loss of their colleague and friend.

The impact of Officer Breakiron’s death goes far beyond his colleagues and the police department. He was a beloved member of the community, and his loss has left many in mourning. A candlelight vigil was held in his honor, where friends, family, and community members came together to pay their respects and remember his service and sacrifice.

Officer Breakiron’s death is a tragic reminder of the risks and dangers that law enforcement officers face every day. They put their lives on the line to serve and protect their communities, and their sacrifice should never be taken for granted. As we mourn the loss of Officer Breakiron, we must also remember and appreciate the bravery and dedication of all law enforcement officers.

In Conclusion

The loss of Officer Zane Breakiron is a tragedy that has left the Morgantown Police Department and the community in mourning. As we mourn his passing, we must also remember and honor his service and sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Officer Breakiron, your service will never be forgotten.

