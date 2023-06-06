accident identified as Jonathan Lieb of Pleasantville, NY







Jonathan Lieb Obituary

Jonathan Lieb Pleasantville NY Death: Man Killed in Valhalla Train

Jonathan Lieb, a resident of Pleasantville, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 7th, 2021. He was tragically killed in a train accident in Valhalla, NY.

Jonathan was born on November 14th, 1985 in New York City. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 2003 and went on to earn a degree in Business from Pace University.

Jonathan was a loving son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for music and played the guitar. He was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch football and basketball.

Jonathan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His funeral will be held on Monday, October 11th, 2021 at the Pleasantville Community Church.

Rest in peace, Jonathan.





Jonathan Lieb Valhalla Train Accident Jonathan Lieb Pleasantville NY Obituary Jonathan Lieb Death Westchester County Pleasantville NY Train Accident Victim Valhalla Train Crash Fatality Jonathan Lieb