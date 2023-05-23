Budhi Singh : Accident victim Budhi Singh succumbs, another battling for life in Jammu hospital

The motorcycle accident that occurred in Mehar area of Ramban on Jammu Srinagar National Highway resulted in one of the victims, Budhi Singh, passing away while being transported to GMC Jammu for treatment. The other victim, Budhi Singh’s pillion rider, is currently in critical condition at GMC Jammu. Budhi Singh, 48, was a shopkeeper in Ramban town and was heading back to his village when a Tata Sumo (registration number JK06-4574) crashed into their motorcycle (registration number JK19-5092) due to reckless driving. Both victims were initially taken to District Hospital Ramban for treatment, but their conditions worsened, and they were referred to GMC Jammu. The driver of the Tata Sumo, Azad Singh, has been arrested and charged with relevant sections of the law.

