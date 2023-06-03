“Accidental 911 call”: If You Call 911 Accidentally, Follow These Steps

Accidental 911 Calls: What to Do

Modern-day cellphones have emergency SOS features that make it easy for people to dial 911 accidentally. Accidental 911 calls are fairly common, and Pennington County Dispatch reminds callers of the importance of not hanging up when this happens.

Stay on the Phone

According to dispatcher Samantha Gustafson, it’s best to stay on the phone if you accidentally call 911. This is because it’s the policy of the dispatch center to call people back. If you do hang up, the dispatch center will call you back just to make sure that there’s not an actual emergency happening. If you stay on the line, the dispatcher will gather some information just for the records. They will ask for your name, location, and verify if you need fire, medical or law enforcement response.

No Charges for Accidental Calls

There is no charge for accidentally calling 911, as Gustafson says that dispatch understands mistakes happen. “We understand that mistakes happen, and it’s really easy to accidentally call 911 so you won’t get in trouble or charged or anything like that,” said Gustafson.

Disable Safety Features on Your Phone

Both iPhone and Android phones have crash detection and an emergency SOS feature which can be disabled. Gustafson advises that if you choose to keep these features on and you go out and do something with some rigorous activity, like ATVing or skiing, you should put your phone on airplane mode to disable the feature. Here’s how to disable the safety features on your phone:

iPhone

Under the settings, go into the emergency SOS and turn that off if you choose to do so.

Android

On the safety app under these features, you can turn off the emergency SOS feature.

In Conclusion

Accidental 911 calls happen, and it’s important to know what to do when this happens. The key takeaway is to stay on the phone and not to hang up. Also, there is no charge for accidentally calling 911, and you can disable the safety features on your phone if you choose to do so.

Emergency services Accidental calls 911 protocol Public safety Communication mishaps

News Source : NewsCenter1.tv

Source Link :Here’s what to do if you accidentally call 911 | News/