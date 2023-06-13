Accidental deaths of 10 and 11-year-old boys and 59-year-old man in Tonga investigated by police

“accidental deaths of two boys and a 59-year-old man in Tonga” : Accidental deaths of two boys and a 59-year-old man under investigation in Tonga

Tonga Police are currently investigating three separate incidents resulting in the accidental deaths of two boys aged 10 and 11 years from Lapaha, as well as a 59-year-old man from ‘Utulau, on Saturday 10 June. The 10-year-old boy was riding his bike with a friend when he lost control and crashed into a tree, sustaining serious head injuries. Despite being rushed to Vaiola Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the 11-year-old boy slipped and fell while carrying a bucket of water, hitting his head on the cement floor and causing a machine to fall on him. He too was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Finally, the 59-year-old man was found dead in his car on the roadside from Tokomololo to ‘Utulau, with no visible signs of suspicious activity. The cause of death is yet to be determined from the post-mortems, and Tonga Police has offered its condolences to the families of the deceased.

News Source : Matangi Tonga

